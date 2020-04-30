Timo Werner closer to Liverpool as BILD say he ‘definitely’ won’t join Bayern

Timo Werner is leaving the Bundesliga come the end of this season and the opening of the transfer window – whenever that may be.

Christian Falk, BILD’s football honcho, has categorically ruled out the possibility of the 23-year-old joining Bayern Munich and has claimed on Twitter that the player’s motive is a Liverpool switch – largely because of Jurgen Klopp.

Our Story: Timo Werner will definitely not join Bayern this summer. @BILD_Sport He rules out a Transfer to another German club. also because of Jürgen Klopp he would like to take the step to Liverpool @LFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 29, 2020

It seems that most of the stories regarding Werner to Liverpool focus on the player’s desperation for the transfer rather than the club’s!

Obviously, the German is keen on playing under the world’s best manager and for arguably the best side on the planet right now, too…

But a more difficult question to answer is whether Liverpool will spend the £50m-odd his release-clause demands to secure him – especially in this current financial climate with the ambiguity surrounding next season due to the global pandemic.

We don’t need many enforcements anyway – after all, we’re 25 points clear – but most would agree another forward would do nicely.

But is now the time to spend big on new signings? We’ll see, but have our doubts.