(Video) Aouar’s best bits as Lyon star linked with LFC

Liverpool are said to be interested in making a move for Lyon star Houssem Aouar, after it has emerged that president Jean Michel Aulas will not stand in his way if he requests a transfer.

This news comes for from the Metro who also link the Reds with making a move for the midfielder.

Aouar is quality – the Lyon man would challenge for one of the more advanced roles in the Liverpool team, meaning Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and even Gini Wijnaldum would get some competition.

In truth, we can only see this move coming off if one of our current crop was to leave. The midfielder’s talent is unquestionable though.

Take a watch of some personal highlights below: