(Video) Carra helps out with non-league club delivering lunch to elderly & vulnerable in Merseyside

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been helping non-league club Marine deliver food around Crosby, north of the city, to the elderly and vulnerable.

Carra, who is a ambassador for the Mariners, grew up in the nearby town of Bootle – so his support of the Merseyside club makes a lot of sense.

The plan to deliver food didn’t go off without a hitch though, as the Sky Sports pundit – who seems to have shaved off his beard – delivered food to the wrong house in a clip shared by the non-league club on Twitter.

Take a look at the video below: