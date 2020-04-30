(Video) Carra helps out with non-league club delivering lunch to elderly & vulnerable in Merseyside

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been helping non-league club Marine deliver food around Crosby, north of the city, to the elderly and vulnerable.
Carra, who is a ambassador for the Mariners, grew up in the nearby town of Bootle – so his support of the Merseyside club makes a lot of sense.
The plan to deliver food didn’t go off without a hitch though, as the Sky Sports pundit – who seems to have shaved off his beard – delivered food to the wrong house in a clip shared by the non-league club on Twitter.
Take a look at the video below:
The lunch deliveries to the elderly & vulnerable weren’t all plain sailing today for @carra23 – he even got the wrong house on one delivery.
Poor Jean missed out on her lunch & the weekly quiz! pic.twitter.com/dShKbP3ANZ
— Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) April 29, 2020
