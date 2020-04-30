(Video) Firmino pulls off some great saves as he plays in goal in his garden

(Video) Firmino pulls off some great saves as he plays in goal in his garden

Bobby Firmino is capable of a lot – and apparently you can now add goalkeeping to his list of talents!

The Brazilian picked up the gloves in his own garden to practice his technique, and give Alisson a run for his money!

Bobby pulls off some decent saves in a clip he shared online, the highlight of the video is his celebrations when he makes a particularly good stop, it is just a bit of fun after all.

We think Ali is safe…for now!

Take a watch of the video below:

