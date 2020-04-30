(Video) Liverpool’s new Nike kit in action via PES 2020 looks very sharp

At Empire of the Kop, we’ve used PES 2020’s custom kit feature to show you what Liverpool’s players will look like in the 2020/21 Nike strip!

The kit has been leaked online over the past few weeks, and unless something very strange has happened, this will be the home shirt next term – whenever that may be…

We love the white and teal trim, as it reminds us some of the classic efforts from the 1990s.

Despite Nike’s kit deal officially starting in June, we’ll end the campaign as we started it – in New Balance – even though this will likely overlap the start of Nike’s tenure.

What d’you think, Reds?