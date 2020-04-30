(Video) Rio names van Dijk in list of greatest centre-backs and explains why

Rio Ferdinand doesn’t always speak unequivocal sense, but we think his list of the best centre-backs in Premier League history is pretty fair.

He’s gone with Virgil van Dijk, John Terry, Sol Campbell, Nemanja Vidic and Vincent Kompany.

Terry was exceptional – as was Campbell. But we’d argue Vidic is very overrated now and was a brute with mistakes in the locker. Kompany similarly was never a great defender, but a phenomenal leader who came up with big moments – which in fairness – does play its part in defining greatness.

In terms of natural attributes, Ferdinand himself was better than all of them bar van Dijk, who shares his immense physicality and also skill on the ball.