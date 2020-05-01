Barcelona could pay Liverpool unexpected €20m due to new Coutinho plan

Barcelona are considering taking Coutinho back to Camp Nou and using him under new manager Quique Setien next season – as prospective buyers for the Brazilian have dried up in the current financial climate.

Bayern Munich are not keen on making his loan move permanent, and EOTK can reveal that Liverpool have outright turned down the chance to secure his signature again.

But this will come at a price, with it stipulated in the contract from 2018 when we sold Coutinho that we’d be due an extra €20m following his 100th game for Barca.

It was assumed Coutinho wouldn’t play for Barca again, but keeping him around will make his transfer ‘mistake’ even more costly.

Phil is currently on 76 games for the Catalan giants, and would theoretically hit the 100 point if he couldn’t find a move before 2020/21

We have currently been paid €135m for Coutinho, state Football Espana, but the deal could rise to €160m if if other clauses, such as the appearances one, are met.

It doesn’t look likely that he’ll win a Ballon d’Or anytime soon, though, which is another one of the clauses included.