(Image) New accurate mock-up of LFC’s third kit, based on leaked info

Information on Liverpool’s third kit has been out there for a while now, and we’ve even seen a few decent mock-ups of it already.
First leaked by Footy Headlines, our third kit will be black-charcoal in colour with a checker design and the logos being a reddish-pink.
The same website – known for their accurate reporting on kits – has now taken a rendering by Bleacher Report and given it a score of 70% for accuracy, citing the socks as 100% right.
The same report suggests the collar will look different than the one in the image, and the checker design could feature smaller squares.
Take a look at the relevant image below (via B/R):
— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 29, 2020
