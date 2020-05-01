(Image) New accurate mock-up of LFC’s third kit, based on leaked info

Information on Liverpool’s third kit has been out there for a while now, and we’ve even seen a few decent mock-ups of it already.

First leaked by Footy Headlines, our third kit will be black-charcoal in colour with a checker design and the logos being a reddish-pink.

MORE: (Images) Three most likely Nike kits for LFC next season, based on leaked info

The same website – known for their accurate reporting on kits – has now taken a rendering by Bleacher Report and given it a score of 70% for accuracy, citing the socks as 100% right.

The same report suggests the collar will look different than the one in the image, and the checker design could feature smaller squares.

Take a look at the relevant image below (via B/R):