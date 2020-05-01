(Images) LFC fans Photoshop asterisks onto new kit to poke fun at rivals

Some rival fans on social media have tried to irk Liverpool supporters by saying there will an asterisk next to their Premier League title, if the Reds are awarded it without playing out the remaining games.

Just like this bitter person:

Bright side, there will be an asterisk next to loserpool. Won the league due to corona virus and league cancelation in an empty stadium and no parade. — Wesley Van Rheede (@gummiberry) March 15, 2020

Even though we are 25 points clear at the time of writing, with six points from nine games being all that’s required to seal the deal.

But some Kopites have taken this in their stride by suggesting they’ll celebrate a title win even more because it will annoy the bitter fans of other clubs even more.

A couple of Liverpool supporters have taken it as far as to throw together some Photoshop’d asterisks on the kit!

Take a look at the images below: