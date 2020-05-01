(Images) LFC X Nike pre-game kit may be even nicer than the match-worn ones

It seems a day doesn’t go by now without another update on Liverpool’s new Nike kit for the 2020/21 season. This time though we’ve got some information on what the Reds’ pre-match shirts could look like.

Footy Headlines, the best source for news like this, claim Nike will give Liverpool a clean black kit with red features to wear before home games.

A mockup of the shirt, which bares a striking resemblance to a Portugal kit, looks gorgeous – and given the popularity of the black and gold goalkeeper shirt this season, surely will be fans looking to get their hands on one!

Take a look at the images below: