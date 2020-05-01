(Images) Nike x LFC 20-21 home, away & Champions League pre-match shirt colours leaked

The information on the Liverpool and Nike kits for the upcoming season are already out of the bag, images of the actual home shirts have already been leaked online.

But now Footy Headlines have shared information on what the Reds’ pre-match kits will look like.

One that immediately grabs our attention is the one described as black with red features, given the popularity of this season’s black and gold goalkeeper kit.

The other two pre-game kits mentioned are bright turquoise and black (away) and pink and black (alternative).

Take a look at the images below: