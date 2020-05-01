‘Like he knew something…’ Many Reds react to Trent’s Sancho video

There’s no football on at the moment to talk about, so when Trent Alexander-Arnold starts raving about Jadon Sancho on Instagram – it’s going to make the headlines!

The video is doing the rounds on social media – and shows Liverpool’s right-back declaring that Sancho signing for Liverpool would improve us tenfold.

Trent calls his England team-mate a ‘special, special, special, special player’ – showing he rates him pretty highly!

Naturally, Liverpool fans acquainted the comments with a future Anfield transfer for the Borussia Dortmund winger – although we’re not sure Trent has any inside info on a deal in all honesty.

Sancho would be a dream signing, but we imagine he’d cost about double what Timo Werner would – so at EOTK – we’d predict the German striker is a more likely eventual transfer.

Still, here’s some of the reaction!

Think a few people are over-reacting to Trent calling Sancho a special player Don’t get me wrong I’d absolutely love it if he’s wearing Liverpool red but can’t see us touching him atm — Stay 🏠 (@DWLFC94) May 1, 2020

the definition of false hope — Joop (@Joop79767464) April 30, 2020

@thelifeofred hahah trent is a beast — MattyLFC19 (@Lfc19Matty) April 30, 2020

The only thing that makes me remotely interested in this is the fact that Trent cannot keep a straight face when talking about Sancho. It might be that they’re mates but it might be the fact he’s on his way, who knows 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Grant (@GrantBuckley2) May 1, 2020

@Sanchooo10 WRAPPED, WELCOME TO LIVERPOOL 😭 — 25 Points Clear (@SanchoLFC) May 1, 2020