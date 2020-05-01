‘Like he knew something…’ Many Reds react to Trent’s Sancho video

‘Like he knew something…’ Many Reds react to Trent’s Sancho video

There’s no football on at the moment to talk about, so when Trent Alexander-Arnold starts raving about Jadon Sancho on Instagram – it’s going to make the headlines!

The video is doing the rounds on social media – and shows Liverpool’s right-back declaring that Sancho signing for Liverpool would improve us tenfold.

Trent calls his England team-mate a ‘special, special, special, special player’ – showing he rates him pretty highly!

Naturally, Liverpool fans acquainted the comments with a future Anfield transfer for the Borussia Dortmund winger – although we’re not sure Trent has any inside info on a deal in all honesty.

Sancho would be a dream signing, but we imagine he’d cost about double what Timo Werner would – so at EOTK – we’d predict the German striker is a more likely eventual transfer.

