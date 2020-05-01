Mbappe celebrates PSG’s title with ‘Champions at Home’ tweet

With the French league ending early, PSG have been named champions – and Kylian Mbappe has decided to celebrate the fact on Twitter.
The world-class striker has now won Ligue 1 four times on the trot – once with Monaco and thrice with the Parisian giants.
He hashtagged the tweet, #CHAMPI9SATHOME – despite the fact many French clubs down the league are considering legal action over the French FA’s decision!
2016-17 ✅ @AS_Monaco
2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 ✅ @PSG_inside
🏆🔴🔵 #CHAMPI9NSATHOME pic.twitter.com/8CHXEOdrbb
— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) April 30, 2020
Mbappe has been spuriously linked to Liverpool for some time, but seemingly quashed any reports of a transfer the other day on social media.
Liverpool would obviously love the Frenchman, but acquiring him is basically financially impossible – unless he runs his deal down – in which case we could have a look in a few years’ time.
As for the Premier League, there’s a chance we may also be celebrating a title from home – if the FA decides its current plan to finish the season behind closed doors is impossible.
