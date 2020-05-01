Mbappe celebrates PSG’s title with ‘Champions at Home’ tweet

With the French league ending early, PSG have been named champions – and Kylian Mbappe has decided to celebrate the fact on Twitter.

The world-class striker has now won Ligue 1 four times on the trot – once with Monaco and thrice with the Parisian giants.

He hashtagged the tweet, #CHAMPI9SATHOME – despite the fact many French clubs down the league are considering legal action over the French FA’s decision!

Mbappe has been spuriously linked to Liverpool for some time, but seemingly quashed any reports of a transfer the other day on social media.

Liverpool would obviously love the Frenchman, but acquiring him is basically financially impossible – unless he runs his deal down – in which case we could have a look in a few years’ time.

As for the Premier League, there’s a chance we may also be celebrating a title from home – if the FA decides its current plan to finish the season behind closed doors is impossible.