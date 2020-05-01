Premier League reiterate desire to complete season in new statement

The Premier League have reiterated their desire to complete the 2019/20 season, in a new statement released on Friday after a shareholders meeting.

There is still no definitive date for the game to get back underway, but Liverpool do stay on track to win the title eventually.

The Reds still sit 25 points clear at the top of the table, as we patiently await for the situation in the UK to become prudent enough for the Premier League to take action.

As has seemed to be the case for some time now, it’s appears to be a case of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ the season will resume.

There are 92 fixtures left to be played to finish the domestic top-flight league and it’s believed these could be carried out in a short period in unique circumstances.

The Liverpool Echo state that the Premier League could target a June 8 return, if the UK Government approve plans to allow the game to restart.

There will be an effort to avoid financial penalties from broadcast companies, as France’s Ligue 1 are now in a delicate position after ending their 2020/21 season early – a story which I outlined here, and explain how it could relate to the Premier League and Liverpool.