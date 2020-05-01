Rodgers would be gutted if Klopp missed out on title, as he did

Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool team missed out on the title in 2013/14 by the skin of their teeth.

They played a brilliant season, but fell short at the end following an unexpected home defeat to Chelsea and a draw to Crystal Palace when they were chasing goals.

That being said, not securing the Premier League six years back was due to sporting reasons – which would be significantly easier to take than if this campaign was voided due to the coronavirus – not that we think that’s a possibility.

Rodgers has discussed it, nonetheless.

“They’ve clearly been consistently the best team,” Rodgers told the Mirror. “The level that they’ve been playing at, the quality – they’ve just been absolutely fantastic.

“So it would be an absolute shame if they don’t get the chance to to lift the title.

“They’ve been waiting so, so long – they’re deserving of it. But Jurgen will be like everyone, hoping that we can get back playing but obviously in a safe environment.

“It just wasn’t to be for us and of course you have moments where you think back to that season. We were so close, and it would have been brilliant for us to have done it. But it wasn’t to be so you just have to to move on.”

Leicester have enjoyed a terrific season themselves, and will be horribly affected themselves if the season’s results are expunged, as they’re currently in third spot.

Liverpool’s performance of the season came away to Rodgers’ side, actually.

On Boxing Day, Leicester were battered by Klopp’s rampant Reds 4-0 at their own ground.

It was this day that we knew the Reds would go on to secure the title. If only we knew at the time what would be waiting for us in March.