“They were going to win the thing anyway”: Rudiger backs LFC to be champions even if season isn’t resumed

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger thinks Liverpool should be awarded the Premier League title, even if the season can’t be resumed.

The German international does hope football can resume, but says he’s uncomfortable with carrying on with it if people around the world are dying from COVID-19.

The Reds have a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, only needing a further six points to secure the title, and Rudiger says it’s obvious who was going to be crowned champions.

“Honestly, as far as I’m concerned they can give Liverpool the title,” the Chelsea defender told ZDF. “At the end of the day they deserve it, they’ve had a great season and are leading the table with, oh I don’t know how many points.

“The thing is they were going to win the thing anyway, so I think the title is theirs ethically. Of course, I hope that the season can be finished and it will be sporting for everyone.”

While we obviously agree with Rudiger that Liverpool were on course to win the title, and deserve to be champions in any case, we wouldn’t be given it by any means.

I know it’s just a simple word choice by the Chelsea man, but that kind of language sets a precedent where people will begin to say we didn’t deserve it.

The Reds were on course to win the title at the earliest stage in Premier League history, as the crown looked to be in the bag even as early as February.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter – the season is reportedly set to resume next month anyway, but Rudiger explains that he would feel uncomfortable playing football with the coronavirus still ravaging the world.

“If we continue to play and there is a danger, and we ignore that while people are dying somewhere in the world, I don’t know if that would sit right on my conscience,” he added.