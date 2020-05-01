(Video) “Dave, mute them”: Klopp has enough of Ox & Trent talking about FIFA in Zoom call

We’re loving the regular Zoom content from Liverpool, here at Empire of the Kop – it feels like we’re watching episodes of a reality TV show!

In the latest instalment, Jurgen Klopp quizzes Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over the ePremier League tournament our No.66 represented us in.

Trent and Ox chat over whether the midfielder should have played a bigger role in the tournament, and Klopp jokingly tells Dave to “mute them”.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):