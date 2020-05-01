(Video) Mane finally explains why he copies Firmino’s celebrations

Sadio Mane is the latest Liverpool star to take part in the Kop Kids series by LFC TV in which players are quizzed by local children in football teams.

In this episode, the Senegalese international is dressed up in a ‘disguise’ for him to go to the shops, and he finally explains why he copies Bobby Firmino’s celebrations.

Mane says he and his Brazilian team-mate come up with celebrations away from the cameras, but sometimes Bobby beats him to the punch!

Is Sadio taking credit for some of Firmino’s most iconic celebrations? Bold! 😂

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):