(Video) Mane’s 2019/20 highlights: Unreal goals, dribbles and electric wing play

The beautiful game is on pause at the moment, so there has never been a better time to take a look at some of the highlights from this season.

As they have been for the past few years, Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been banging in the goals.

The Senegalese and Egyptian stars have been unreal for the Reds this season too, with the pair fighting to be named our leading goal-scorer.

Sadio was electric in the early stages of the year – and this video of his best bits from the season is simply superb.

Take a watch of it below: