(Video) Milner says van Dijk is more of a ‘Rolls-Royce’ than Kompany

Liverpool midfielder James Milner believes Virgil van Dijk is more of a ‘Rolls-Royce’ than Manchester City hero Vincent Kompany.

When speaking with Gary Neville, the vice-captain made the claim that, while both defenders are brilliant, it’s van Dijk that has the advantage.

“He was one of the greatest defenders to play in the Premier League and he’s a Rolls-Royce,” he said.

Milner would know better than most, as he’s played alongside both centre-backs in their respective primes.

The midfielder left the Etihad for Anfield in 2015 and has witnessed van Dijk help transform the Reds into Champions League winners and more-than-likely Premier League winners.

Take a watch of the video below (via Football Daily):