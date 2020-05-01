(Video) Neville suggests completing Premier League season abroad amid coronavirus concerns

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has suggested that the Premier League take remaining fixtures abroad to a coronavirus-free environment.

The former England international says this could be a viable option, if there is a serious determination to finish the season.

The Premier League reiterated its desire to see out the remaining games on Friday, in an official statement on their website.

An interesting idea, but Gary’s potential plan presents its own issues – chiefly, you’d run the risk of carrying the virus to another country.

But if there was a way to keep every player in an quarantined environment, as Neville suggests, then this could be a nuclear option.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):