(Video) The England training battle Trent swears he won v Sancho

You may well have seen the video this morning of Trent Alexander-Arnold speaking to Michael Dapaah on Instagram about Jadon Sancho.

Trent refers to the Borussia Dortmund youngster as a special talent and states he’d improve Liverpool if we signed him.

But the part we actually prefer is when Dapaah tries to wind Trent up about Sancho dominating him in England training – which Liverpool’s right-back has absolutely no time for!

“Nah there’s videos out there,” Trent replied to Dapaah’s bait, before giving him one-word answers as confirmation!

And we’ve found the video in question. Scroll to 9:20 and you’ll see for yourself. In fairness, Trent doesn’t give him an inch!