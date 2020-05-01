(Video) Trent wants ‘special, special, special’ Sancho at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold would love his friend and England team-mate Jadon Sancho at Liverpool.

The Scouser was speaking on Instagram live with Big Shaq – a character played by Michael Dapaah – and waxed lyrical about the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Sancho is a terrific player and a potentially world-class one – but the reality is we can’t see Liverpool paying the absurd asking-price for a player who would initially have to content himself with a spot on the bench or in rotation with the current front-three.

Especially given the financial climate due to COVID-19, it’s just not going to happen – but annoyingly – we think Manchester United may well break the bank for his services instead.