Virgil van Dijk backs LeBron James’ calls to finish season

LeBron James sent out a bullish tweet yesterday that went viral worldwide which discussed recommencing the NBA when it is safe to do so…

He scoffed at reports people in the game want their season cancelled – which in many ways – mirrors what is happening over here in the Premier League.

💪🏽 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 30, 2020

It’s for that reason we reckon Virgil van Dijk replied to James and offered his support to the basketball legend’s statement.

Most players want to get back on the field again in a safe and controlled environment, when it’s deemed appropriate by the authorities.

If this proves impossible, the season will be cancelled and Liverpool be declared early champions – as has happened in France’s Ligue 1.

Ideally though, we’d like the remaining fixtures played, as the asterisk associated with our 19th title will be irritating considering the fact the team is 25 points clear and were romping to victory before the season’s curtailment.