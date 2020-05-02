Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour “sometimes” wears a Liverpool shirt at home

Chelsea teenager Billy Gilmour has admitted that he sometimes wears a Liverpool shirt when he’s having a kickabout in his garden at home.

The young Scot was having a breakthrough campaign in the English capital, before the coronavirus pandemic brought football all over Europe to a halt.

Having played against Liverpool in the FA Cup earlier in the season, Gilmour sought out Andy Robertson to swap shirts with the Scotland captain.

And now the youngster has admitted he “sometimes” wears it when he’s playing football in his garden. Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, Gilmour was asked when he last wore the shirt of a club he wasn’t playing for.

“It was probably Andy Robertson’s Liverpool shirt when I swapped with him after the recent FA Cup game. I wear that sometimes at the moment, just out in the garden playing football,” he said.

Obviously this actually has very little to do Liverpool – the story here is that a teenager had the chance to play against his country’s captain, and is buzzing with the shirt he picked up. And that’s boss.

Gilmour looks like he could be quite the player in a few years, maybe Robbo can have a word and tempt him to sign a deal at Anfield at some point in the future!