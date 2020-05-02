Coutinho reportedly too expensive for Leicester after LFC turn down chance to re-sign Brazilian

Barcelona are actively searching for a new club for Philippe Coutinho, but Leicester City have been priced out of any deal for the attacking midfielder.

That’s according to the Leicester Mercury, who claim that the Foxes would not be able to afford the Brazilian and suggest it’s lazy to link him to the East Midlands outfit.

Manager Brendan Rodgers worked with Coutinho at Liverpool during his tenure at Anfield and helped turn him into the world-class talent he’s become.

A move to work under the Northern Irishman could be seen as an attempt to get his faltering career back on track.

Earlier this week, we revealed that Liverpool have turned down the chance to re-sign Coutinho from Barcelona, as there was an attempt from the Brazilian’s camp to get him back to Anfield.

The ‘little magician’ was said to be desperate to return, after his dream move to Barcelona – and failed move to Germany – didn’t turn out to be all it was cracked up to be.

There is no doubt the midfielder still possesses his talent – he’s just been unable to get his shine back since departing Anfield – but a return to Liverpool is extremely unrealistic.

The price tag required to re-sign Coutinho would be gargantuan, and for a player we simply don’t need anymore, it likely wouldn’t be worth it.