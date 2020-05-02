(Images) Details of Nike x LFC 20-21 training kit with beige, green & red trim leaked online

There has been an avalanche of leaks in the last few weeks of Liverpool’s new Nike attire, and the latest nugget is a little intriguing.

Footy Headlines, known for their accuracy on revealing details of kits before anyone else, report that the Reds’ training shorts will be black with a melange effect.

The logos on the shorts will reportedly be beige, and there will be a trim of pinkish-red, dark-green and beige at the bottom.

The apparent decision to go with off-white and pink (basically) is especially interesting, as we’ve not seen many kits utilising those colours at Liverpool.

Take a look at the photos below: