(Images) Details of Nike x LFC 20-21 training kit with beige, green & red trim leaked online

There has been an avalanche of leaks in the last few weeks of Liverpool’s new Nike attire, and the latest nugget is a little intriguing.
Footy Headlines, known for their accuracy on revealing details of kits before anyone else, report that the Reds’ training shorts will be black with a melange effect.
The logos on the shorts will reportedly be beige, and there will be a trim of pinkish-red, dark-green and beige at the bottom.
The apparent decision to go with off-white and pink (basically) is especially interesting, as we’ve not seen many kits utilising those colours at Liverpool.
Take a look at the photos below:
👍 or 👎? pic.twitter.com/iJfEz0nfOW
— Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 1, 2020
