(Images) New photos of Nike x LFC 2020/21 kit leaked online show-off details

You’ve probably seen a lot of photos, videos and mock-ups of Liverpool’s Nike 2020/21 kit being thrown about online – and here’s some more!

Footy Headlines have published an article which includes ten new high-definition photographs of our home shirt for next season, with some close-up shots of the interesting collar design.

A flurry of different images of this have been slapped all over social media so we’re confident this is the real deal, as it lines up with what’s already been reported about all three kits.

In the photos below, you can see the detailing in the kit that wasn’t evident in earlier leaks.

Take a look: