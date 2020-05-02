(Images) Top ten best LFC x Nike concept kits that won’t get used

There has been an explosion of interest in content about kits, since the first leaks of Nike’s new Liverpool shirts for the 2020/21 season.

An official announcement has not come from the club or manufacturer, so digital artists have taken the chance to create and share concept designs.

MORE: (Images) Nike x LFC 20-21 home, away & Champions League pre-match shirt colours leaked

These creations have no bearing on what Nike will put out, but they are enjoyable to browse through whimsically and ponder kits yet to come.

So we’ve decided to compile ten of the best concept kits we’ve seen doing the rounds – take a look at them below, and be sure to check out the linked/tagged accounts: