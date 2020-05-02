LFC to put summer spending on hold; may miss out on Werner & Aouar – report

Timo Werner’s reported move to Liverpool is under threat as the coronavirus crisis could change the dynamic of the transfer window this summer.

The German international was seemingly set to make Anfield his new home this summer, but the pandemic has disrupted football in a way that money is now almost un-quantifiable.

Liverpool are now set for a quiet summer, according to Daily Mirror journalist Dave Maddock, as the Reds are realising they’re going to have to adjust their budgets.

Another player Jurgen Klopp is said to have on his radar is Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, but Maddock says this potential transfer will suffer the same fate.

While the Premier League looks likely to resume eventually, it’s not a certainty and that means clubs can’t bank on money coming in or going out.

Broadcasters would be seeking reimbursements, if the season is unable to be played out and this would be bad news for any club that doesn’t have tens of millions lying around.

In the case of in non-completion, the Premier League – and its shareholders – are likely to be slapped with a financial hit of close to £1billion by Sky and BT.