Many Liverpool fans respond to report claiming Reds will sign no-one this summer

Daily Mirror journalist Dave Maddock published an article that has garnered a lot of attention from Liverpool fans on Twitter.

In his recent report, the writer claimed that Timo Werner’s transfer is under threat as the coronavirus crisis could change the dynamics of the transfer window this summer.

Maddock states that Liverpool will go into next season, when it finally gets underway, with the same squad, though the Reds could look to offload players who are out of contract, and sell peripheral players.

Apparent interest in Lyon’s Houssem Aouar will also be placed on the back burner, as clubs wait to see what the long-term financial implications of the pandemic prove to be.

While the Premier League looks likely to resume eventually, it’s not a certainty and that means clubs can’t bank on money coming in or going out.

Broadcasters would seek reimbursements, if the season is unable to be played out and this would be bad news for any club that doesn’t have tens of millions lying around.

In the case of non-completion, the Premier League – and its shareholders – are likely to be slapped with a financial hit of close to £1billion by Sky and BT so clubs would be unwise to splash the cash.

Liverpool fans have been tweeting about Maddock's article since publication

