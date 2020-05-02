(Photos) Indonesian medical worker & LFC fan shares poignant message amid pandemic

An Indonesian Liverpool fan has shared a series of photographs on Twitter that has touched the hearts of supporters in the online community.

@LFC_Erik is a medical health worker in his home country, and has Tweeted a few images which have grabbed our attention.

In one photograph, Erik can be seen holding a sheet of paper reading ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and in another he’s saying he misses watching the Reds.

Hopefully someone at the club sees these Tweets and sorts something out for one of the many brave people working to combat COVID-19 around the world.

Take a look at his photos below: