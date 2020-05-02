Premier League cancels season for U23s and below – report

The Premier League and EFL have taken the step to cancel the 2019/20 season for U23s and all levels below, including the academies.

The decision was made public following a meeting on Friday, but there is yet to be confirmation on how the final standings will be decided.

#LFC Academy season is over after it was confirmed campaign has been terminated with immediate effect. Not linked to the ongoing discussions over the resumption of first-team football. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) May 1, 2020

With senior football in the country taking priority during the coronavirus pandemic, efforts will be made to sort out the Premier League before anything else.

Prior to the season being postponed, Barry Lewtas’ Liverpool U18s side were second place, 12 points behind Manchester City, whereas the U23s were fifth on 26 points.

The Premier League have reiterated their wish to complete the 2019/20 season, in a new statement released after the meeting on Friday.

There is still no definitive date for the game to get back underway, but Liverpool do stay on track to win the title eventually.

The Reds still sit 25 points clear at the top of the table, as we patiently await for the situation in the UK to become prudent enough for the Premier League to take action.

As has seemed to be the case for some time now, it’s appears to be a case of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ the season will resume.