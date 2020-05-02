(Video) Milner smashes sweat-inducing ‘beast of a challenge’ at home

Liverpool midfielder James Milner may be one of the fittest players in the Premier League over the age of thirty.

The Yorkshire man seems to be getting better with age, as he clocks up appearances and honours at Anfield.

He shared a video clip of himself doing an exhausting workout at home, set by British athlete Dina Asher-Smith on social media.

The task is to do as many ‘rock climbers’ in 45 seconds, and Milner described it as a ‘beast of a challenge‘ in his Tweet. How he managed to do 165 in that time, I’ll never know!

Take a look below: