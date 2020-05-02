Werner says ‘foreign league would appeal’ more than Bayern in clear come-get-me plea

Timo Werner’s rumoured move to Liverpool is on the rocks because of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

The German international was seemingly set to make Anfield his new home this summer, but everything is now uncertain.

The pandemic has disrupted football in a way that money is now almost un-quantifiable, but that hasn’t stopped Werner from doing his best to let Liverpool know he wants them.

According to German football writer Christian Falk, the Leipzig man is quoted as saying: “A challenge in a foreign league would appeal to me rather than a move to Bayern.”

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano added to this by saying the Reds are ‘always working to get him’ because Jurgen Klopp ‘strongly wants him’.

But any move has reportedly been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Daily Mirror journalist Dave Maddock.

While the Premier League looks likely to resume eventually, it’s not a certainty and that means clubs can’t bank on money coming in or not going out.

Broadcasters would be seeking reimbursements, if the season is unable to be played out and this would be bad news for any club that doesn’t have tens of millions lying around.

In the case of in non-completion, the Premier League – and its shareholders – are likely to be slapped with a financial hit of close to £1billion by Sky and BT.

