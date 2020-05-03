(Images) Alternative version of LFC x Nike 20/21 kit without green trim shared by reliable source

The leaked images of the 2020/21 home kit by Nike haven’t been welcomed with universal approval.

One sticking point seems to be the turquoise trim around the arms and neck of the shirt, with some Liverpool fans saying anything close to blue shouldn’t be on it.

Well, if you’re one of the supporters who isn’t keen on the green trim, there could be good news for you as Footy Headlines have shared images of an alternative version of the home kit.

The images show the very same shirt that has been leaked, but with all the turquoise removed to create an entirely red and white kit.

These images seem to be Photoshopped though, so don’t get your hopes up on this being a reality!

Take a look at the images below: