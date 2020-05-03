Liverpool have offered Timo Werner a long-term contract worth €10m, according to Italian journalist

Daily Mirror journalist Dave Maddock penned a story over the weekend which partially confirmed what Liverpool fans had feared for a few weeks – Timo Werner’s proposed move has crumbled.

In the article – which you can read details of here – the writer explains that the coronavirus pandemic will likely put a lot of clubs around the world in a delicate financial position.

Because of this, it’s thought Liverpool will be unable to splash the cash to sign Werner.

Contrary to this, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the Reds are ‘always working with‘ the German forward because Jurgen Klopp wants the him at Anfield.

Fellow Italian journalist Nicolò Schira seems to concur with this, by tweeting that Liverpool are in ‘advanced talks‘ with the Leipzig star and have offered him a long-term contract worth €10million (a little under £9m).

#Liverpool are in advanced talks with Timo #Werner. The german striker is the first choice of Jurgen #Klopp. #Reds have offered to him a 5-years contract with a wages of €10M (bonuses inclused) and are working to reach an agreement with #Leipzig. #transfers #LFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 2, 2020

It’s hard to get excited by this rumour – while the Premier League looks likely to resume eventually, it’s not a certainty and that means clubs can’t bank on money coming in or going out.

Ligue 1 were forced to end their season prematurely because of risks relating to COVID-19, and PSG have been awarded the title, but the abrupt end to the season is far from a positive.

Broadcasters BeIN Sport and Canal + are reportedly set to refuse payment of €243million, and it’s the clubs that’ll get the short end of the stick – an example of what could happen in England.