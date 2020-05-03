Liverpool linked with move for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly; tipped to beat Manchester United

Liverpool have strangely been linked with a move for Napoli superstar defender Kalidou Koulibaly, even though uncertainty surrounds the financial positions of football clubs because of the ongoing pandemic.

Manchester United are said to be interested in the Senegalese stalwart, but the Reds have reportedly moved ahead of the Red Devils in the queue for the centre-half.

That’s according to Tuttomercatoweb, who – without any legitimate basis – say Jurgen Klopp could look to offload Joel Matip and replace him with Koulibaly.

While this deal would make sense on Football Manager, it’s not realistic. The coronavirus pandemic has thrown question marks over the financial positions of every football club in the world.

Koulibaly would cost potential suitors around £60million, and there is very little chance anyone would be willing to sanction that fee in the current climate.

Whether the Reds are interested in the centre-back is another thing, but we’d urge supporters to be extra cautious of rumours – at least until the financial impact of COVID-19 is realised.

Besides, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are more than good enough to start alongside Virgil van Dijk!