‘My winger’: Many LFC fans react as Salah bodies Sky Sports for embarrassing article

Posted by
‘My winger’: Many LFC fans react as Salah bodies Sky Sports for embarrassing article

Mohamed Salah has overjoyed Liverpool fans this weekend by embarrassing Sky Sports on Instagram after they suggested the Reds should sell him.

Their article looked at the Egyptian’s playing style and asked whether the Reds should actually look to cash in on the winger.

This is obviously ludicrous as Salah has been our leading goal-scorer in both the Premier League and Champions League for three years on the bounce.

MORE: Salah laughs off bizarre suggestion LFC should sell him & embarrasses Sky Sports

Sky Sports deleted all posts on social media linking to the article, but it was too late – users had already taken screenshots and were able to laugh with Mo after the fact.

Liverpool fans initially responded to the article in much the same way Salah did, but the Egyptian’s agent didn’t find it funny.

Rammy Abbas Issa took to social media to throw out some quick stats to completely un-do any argument Sky Sports could have put forward – such as this one below:

One supporter was proud of Salah’s absence of hesitation in calling out Sky Sports, affectionately labelling him ‘my winger‘.

But there has been loads of response since the original post, and here are some of the best tweets we’ve seen:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top