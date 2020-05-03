Salah laughs off bizarre suggestion LFC should sell him & embarrasses Sky Sports

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has thoroughly embarrassed Sky Sports this weekend by quite literally laughing at something they’d wrote.

An article was written which looked at the Egyptian’s playing style and asked whether the Reds should actually look to cash in on the club’s leading goal-scorer.

Salah posted three laughing-crying emojis in response to the article, which was shared on Instagram, and it didn’t take long for Sky Sports to delete the post.

Luckily we live in the age of the Internet – and once it’s online, it’s on there forever!

Liverpool fans initially responded to links promoting the article in much the same way Salah did, but Mo’s agent Rammy Abbas Issa didn’t find it funny.

The Colombian took to social media to throw out some quick stats to completely un-do any argument Sky Sports could have put forward.

On Twitter, Isssa pointed out that Salah has been the Liverpool’s top scorer in both the Premier League and the Champions League for three years on the bounce.

And that his client hasn’t missed out on a Golden Boot award since arriving at Anfield, before signing it off beautifully with a simple message I think a lot of people often forget: