Sergio Aguero explains what makes Virgil van Dijk “one of the best centre-backs in the world”

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has admitted that Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the world.

The Argentine explained that the Dutch captain’s ability to be patient in his approach, combined with his physical attributes, makes him the complete defender.

“We all know van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the world. He’s strong, tall, has an incredible body,” Aguero told El Chiringuito (via GOAL).

“He’s very strong face to face, he plays with his body. Also, given he is so tall, he has those long legs. It looks like he isn’t fast but he is, because of his long legs – he can reach everywhere. Two steps from him are 50 for me!

“What I like the most is the way he is so smart when defending. He’s not anxious when marking, he’s very careful and patient. That makes it difficult for many strikers.

“In my case, I’m pretty fast and I like to dribble, so I need the defender to come. But if he holds he can wait for help from another defender. He’s very good at this.”

The City man has played against big Virg on a number of occasions, at club and international level, so you know he’s speaking from experience.

It’s nice to hear one big name in the beautiful game talk about another in such a way, putting rivalries aside.

Aguero is one of the best forwards the Premier League has seen, I’m not too shy to admit it, and he’s played against some of the best defenders in the world.

For him to talk about van Dijk (a star player of a rival club) like this is a breath of fresh air.

With the Dutchman at the heart of the team, Liverpool were on course to win the domestic title before the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

The No.4 has played a massive part in our success, with both him and Alisson completely transforming our defensive line-up ahead of our record sixth Champions League triumph last season.