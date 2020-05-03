(Video) Aguero’s face when he packs Klopp on FIFA 20 is a must-see for LFC fans

Some football players are turning to FIFA 20 during down time as we all await the return of the beautiful game.

Sergio Aguero is one of these players, and it seems he’s put out a live stream of sorts which has been picked up by @thickhotter on TikTok.

The video in question involves the Manchester City forward going through a pack on the game until he comes to Jurgen Klopp.

The edit dramatises how long Aguero stares at the screen – but that just adds to the comedy!

Take a watch of the video below:

Alternative clip below, if above one doesn’t load correctly: