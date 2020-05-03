(Video) Luis Garcia recreates ‘ghost goal’ 15 years to the day in his garden with his kids

Former Liverpool forward Luis Garcia has recreated is (in)famous ‘ghost goal’ scored against Chelsea in the 2004/05 Champions League semi-final.

The iconic strike would prove to be crucial for the Reds in their hunt for the club’s historic fifth European Cup in Istanbul.

While stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Spaniard has taken to his back garden with his kids to emulate the effort.

To be fair, it’s a pretty good attempt by Luis and his kids – as the overlaid footage reveals!

Take a watch of the video below (featuring footage via LFC TV):