(Video) “Oh, what a sneaky one!”: Hilarious clip of LFC fans celebrating Origi’s Barca winner goes viral on Reddit

Do you remember how you reacted to 1) Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner against Barcelona and/or 2) Divock Origi’s subsequent shot hitting the back of the net?

I do – I fell out of my seat and hit the floor in elated disbelief. It was a moment of sheer genius from the young right-back, and nothing short of pure striker’s instinct from the Belgian.

A retrospective clip of a small group of Liverpool fans celebrating Origi’s goal has done the rounds on Reddit, and we just had to share it with our readers.

Just as the corner is whipped in, a supporter can be heard shouting “oh, what a sneaky one” – and something about it is just hilarious!

Take a look at the video below: