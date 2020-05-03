(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain given diabolical lockdown haircut by Perrie Edwards

Little Mix superstar Perrie Edwards has given her partner, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a haircut which she’s described as “diabolical”.

I’d bet my house on me not being the only one sat here, looking at the screen, with an overgrown head of hair – but Perrie opted to help Alex out with his.

She gave the Liverpool man a trim, and while it’s not salon-quality, it’s not actually that bad. If it’s all the same to you though, I’ll wait until lockdown is over and visit my barber!

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):