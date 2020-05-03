(Video) Steven Gerrard masterclass unearthed on Twitter

We all know how good Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was in his pomp, right? Well, sometimes we think a little reminder wouldn’t go amiss.

Football writer Sam McGuire recently shared a clip of a Premier League match between the Reds and Newcastle from the 2008/09 season.

He said the game ‘felt like Gerrard Vs [Shay] Given‘ and we can’t agree more – it was an absolute masterclass of a performance from the former captain, up against a worthy opponent.

Look at the combination of flicks, passing and quick footwork – just a nice reminder of the generational talent Stevie was.

Take a watch of the video below (via Premier League Productions):