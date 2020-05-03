(Video) Steven Gerrard masterclass unearthed on Twitter

Posted by
(Video) Steven Gerrard masterclass unearthed on Twitter

We all know how good Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was in his pomp, right? Well, sometimes we think a little reminder wouldn’t go amiss.

Football writer Sam McGuire recently shared a clip of a Premier League match between the Reds and Newcastle from the 2008/09 season.

He said the game ‘felt like Gerrard Vs [Shay] Given‘ and we can’t agree more – it was an absolute masterclass of a performance from the former captain, up against a worthy opponent.

Look at the combination of flicks, passing and quick footwork – just a nice reminder of the generational talent Stevie was.

Take a watch of the video below (via Premier League Productions):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top