(Video) “You look a mess, bro” – van Dijk takes aim at Robbo for messy hair in latest LFC Zoom call

We’ve become quite accustomed to Liverpool putting out clips from their online yoga sessions – it seems like it’s been weeks since the last one, even though it hasn’t!

But the club have put out another instalment in what now seems like LFC TV’s own reality show. In the latest episode, Virgil van Dijk takes the p*ss out of Andy Robertson for his unkempt appearance.

“You look a mess, bro … I know you miss me, but look after yourself,” he jokingly said to the Scot. It got worse for Robbo when Jurgen Klopp agreed!

The squad have so much chemistry that just watching them talk to each other is entertaining.

