Hugo Lloris doesn’t want ‘cruel’ decision made that hurts Liverpool

Even though his Spurs side are enduring a poor season and would not be negatively impacted by 2019/20 being null and voided, Hugo Lloris wants the campaign completed for reasons of sporting integrity.

The France World Cup winning captain has claimed cancelling the season, as they have done in his home country, would be ‘terrible’ and especially ‘cruel’ on runaway leaders Liverpool.

He told L’Equipe: “We are in a situation where everyone wants to finish and have the verdict of the field.

“It would be terrible if everything ended like that nine games before the end of the Premier League.

“It would also be cruel for Liverpool with the lead they have…they are almost champions.

“As with everyone, there would be a taste of unfinished business. In addition, we are entering the most exciting period, the most beautiful moment of the season.

“Nobody wants it to end like this.”

Sadly, a few teams, who believe they will benefit from a cancelled season – DO want it to end like this.

The likes of West Ham and Watford believe that they can avoid relegation if the season isn’t played to a finish and are pushing for this conclusion.

At EOTK, we don’t see why there is a rush to get the game back before it’s 100% safe – but we equally don’t see the logic in worrying about the start of next season before finishing this one.

If we have to change the rules next term, at least everyone knows what they are going into it. Let’s get this one done – even if it means restarting after the summer.

Right now, a mid-June behind closed doors date appears the most likely.