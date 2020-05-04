‘I always stick up for Lovren, but this is stupid’ – Many Reds react to Dejan’s strange interview

Dejan Lovren wants time off this summer before next season – in which he can go on a proper holiday – as the current quarantine doesn’t feel like one.

“I hope Aleksander Ceferin and all the other people from UEFA and FIFA will come up with a solution so that we don’t get into a situation of having to play 15 games in 30 days,” he said.

“We need time off. This hasn’t really been time off because the players will need to recover mentally from the pandemic and the resultant quarantine.”

Naturally, the interview has been regarded as insensitive in some quarters, although we don’t think the Croat had any bad intentions and was just speaking from a personal point of view – which is more ill-judged than anything more sinister.

You can also argue that Lovren makes a fair point and if we expect footballers to go back to work, they should be entitled to the same time off they were meant to have – although our sympathies in this respect would be aimed more at frontline workers – in fairness.

Here’s some of the reaction. Let us know what you think:

