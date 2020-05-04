Jake Livermore calls Andy Robertson ‘little manky foot’ on account of his weird toes

Well, this is a headline we didn’t think we’d be writing at any point today!

Jake Livermore, a former team-mate of Andy Robertson, has given an interview about Liverpool’s left-back’s funny feet…

And in fact, he thinks Robbo’s toes are part of the reason he can swing in brilliant crosses with his left-foot!

“I remember looking at his feet once and saying, ‘Blimey, what happened to them?” All his toes were facing the wrong way!” Livermore told the Daily Mail.

“I started making a bit of a thing out of it, as a bit of friendly banter to get him involved with the other boys and get him on board.

“Then all of a sudden we were doing a bit of crossing and… wow. I found myself saying, ‘Has that come off that dodgy toe that’s facing the other way?’

“I watched him whipping them in every day and little ‘manky foot’ was unbelievable.”

Livermore is now with West Brom in the Championship, but could play against Robertson next season if this term is completed and the Baggies get promotion.

Robbo gives out as good as he gets, so we’re sure he won’t mind the jokey comments too much – although we’re intrigued now to see what his feet really look like!

If a sticky out toe helps Robbo whip in curled deliveries for the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, we’re all for it – not that there’s much any footballer can do to gain such a physical weapon – of course!

This term, before it was curtailed, Robbo had registered seven assists in the Premier League – and we reckon he could hit double figures should we finish the remaining fixtures in 2019/20.